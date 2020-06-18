James A. Kapitan FAIR HAVEN — James Andrew Kapitan, 69, of Fair Haven died Monday, June 15, 2020, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. He was born Dec. 26, 1950, in Proctor, the son of Andrew and Helen (Dido) Kapitan. Mr. Kapitan grew up in Proctor and graduated from the Proctor High School in 1969. He married Joanne Miller on May 3, 1986. Mr. Kapitan was employed by Vermont Marble Co., General Electric Co., then by Lertola Toyota in Proctor for many years, and retired from First Light in Poultney. He enjoyed fixing electronics and cooking. Survivors include his wife of Fair Haven; stepchildren Ann Schmidl of Whitehall, David Bacon of South Carolina, Carolyn Warren of Georgia and Brenda Bacon of Fair Haven; a sister, Linda Gilbert of Fair Haven; two nieces, Andrea Gilbert of Fair Haven, and Teresa Baker of Poultney; step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a stepson, Robert Bacon, in 2014. Graveside service will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in the Mountain View Cemetery in Orwell. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.