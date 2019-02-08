James A. Keenan RUTLAND — James A. Keenan, 84, died Jan. 31, 2019, at his home. He was born April 7, 1934, in Topsham, the son of Albert L. and Blanche A. (Felch) Keenan. Mr. Keenan was a truck driver for St. Johnsbury Trucking and Carris Reels Inc. He was a member of Rutland Moose Lodge. Survivors include a daughter, Lori-Jo Keenan, of Brownsville; a sister, Bernice Welch, of Topsham; stepbrother, Dexter King, of Tolland, MA; two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; his caregiver and friend, Billy Maynard, of Rutland. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
