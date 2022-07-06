James “Ace" Leonard SHREWSBURY — James “Ace” Leonard of Shrewsbury and Killington, died on Friday July,1, 2022 at home following a struggle with rheumatoid lung disease. He was born in Rutland on July 9, 1939, the son of Albert and Dorothy (Ryan) Leonard. He was an exceptionally talented musician who enjoyed performing with multiple bands. He was a member of the US Navy band and the 40th Army band. He retired from the Army. He was most known for his wit and talent. He married Lori Merrill on June 2, 1985. He is survived by his wife, Lori, daughter’s Heather Leonard of Shrewsbury and Hilary Mullin (Brett) of Pittsford, a son, Timothy Leonard (Liz) of Connecticut, a brother Ray Leonard of Rutland, a sister Beverly Bolduc of New Hampshire and four adored grandchildren. He is also survived by three children from a previous relationship, a daughter, Leslie and sons, Jeffrey and Jason Leonard all of Florida. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Saturday, July 9 at the Riverside Cemetery in Killington. A reception will follow. Memorial contributions in his memory can be made to either the Sherburne United Church of Christ in Killington or the Shrewsbury Fire Department.
