James B. Layden RUTLAND — James B. Layden, 77, passed away at his home April 30, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born in Rutland, Oct. 9, 1942, son of Elwyn and Margaret (Burke) Layden. Jim was a 1960 graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving in Korea and Virginia. Known as ‘The Home Town Banker’ who helped many to get their start, Jim had a long banking career in Rutland which included the Howard Bank, vice president of Rutland Savings Bank, vice president of Vermont National Bank, vice president of Vermont Mortgage Group and he retired from Banknorth in 2004. He was an avid and skilled golfer who cherished the many friendships he made while on the course. He enjoyed wintering in Deerfield Beach, Florida, and trips to California to spend time with family and attend Stanford University sporting events. He was a member of St. Peter Church, Rutland American Legion Post 31, VFW, Rutland Elks Lodge, Rutland Country Club and Proctor-Pittsford Country Club. Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Claudia (Taggart) Layden of Rutland; a daughter, Robyn Layden Stein and son-in-law Eric Stein of Mountain View, California; a brother, Algy (Elwyn) Layden of Middlebury; a granddaughter, Elyssa Stein of Mountain View, California; a step-grandson, Matthew Stein of Ewing, New Jersey; a step-grandson, Ryan Stein and wife Kimberly of Richmond, Virginia; two step-great-grandchildren, Bryce and Bexley Stein; a sister-in-law, Janet Hughes and husband James of Pensacola, Florida; and several deeply loved nieces and nephews and their families. He was predeceased by his parents and a sister, Maureen LaPenna. A funeral Mass and celebration of his life will be announced at a later date to be held in St. Peter Church. A private burial will be held in Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter Church, Convent Avenue, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
