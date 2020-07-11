James B. Layden RUTLAND — The funeral Mass for James B. Layden who died April 30, 2020, will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, at St. Peter Parish in Rutland, with Father John Tokaz officiating. The church will have seating capacity restrictions and the family regrets. due to COVID-19, there will be no reception at this time. The service can be viewed virtually using Zoom for those who cannot attend the Mass. You can access the virtual Mass with the following information: Link: https://bit.ly/jimLayden Meeting ID: 880 3724 0877 Password: jimbo A private family burial will take place the following day in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
