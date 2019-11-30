James B. Reardon ESSEX — James Bernard Reardon, 61, passed away on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at the University of Vermont Medical Center. He was born Feb. 11, 1958, in Rutland, the son of James and Beverly (Wetherby) Reardon. James attended Catholic schools in Rutland, graduating in 1976 from Mount St. Joseph Academy. He attended Castleton University prior to graduating from Bentley University in 1984 with a degree in accounting. Upon graduation, he worked at Bradford Trust Co. in Boston, Massachusetts. While in Boston, he met Debra Rowe who was the love of his life and they married on Sept. 8, 1984, and this year, celebrated 35 years of marriage. Jim began his career for the State of Vermont in the Division of Rate Setting and in 2015, retired as the commissioner of Finance and Management after 30 years of public service. He was a member of the National Association of State Budget Officers (NASBO) and Governmental Accounting Standards Board (GASB). In 2015, he received NASBO’s Gloria Timmer Award, in recognition of significant and positive impact on the financial situation for the State of Vermont. Jim had been a member of the Vermont Society of Certified Public Accountants since 1987 and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants since 1988. After his retirement from state government, he continued his career at Burlington Electric as director of Finance. He worked at Burlington Electric for four years until his passing. In addition to his professional endeavors, Jim was an active member on several boards, including the Vermont Historical Society, Lund, UVM Health Network Home Health & Hospice (formerly the VNA), and PH International. Jim had numerous interests and passions. What he enjoyed most was spending time with family and friends. There were vacations to Cape Cod and even one to Hawaii and numerous trips to Fenway Park. He coached his son in baseball and his daughters in softball and helped to bring home multiple Little League Championship trophies. During one weekend each August, he volunteered as field manager on the Little Wrigley Field at the Travis Roy Wiffleball Tournament in Jericho. At Fair time for many, many years, Jim could be found chopping onions and peppers at the Sausage Shack. He enjoyed playing golf in a weekly league and with friends in Maine. He also enjoyed rides in the “little” car with his wife and friends, and yearly trips in September to the ocean in Maine. At dinners and gatherings with family and friends, he would enlighten the group with stories and hilarious tales. He cherished trips with his Dad to see the Red Sox and Celtics. In summers, he looked forward to catching up with family during reunions at Lake Dunmore and in New York. He truly lived life to its fullest. Jim is survived by his wife, Debra Rowe Reardon, of Essex; son Michael, of Denver, Colorado; daughters Stephanie and husband Patrick Langley, of Norwood, Massachusetts, and Jennifer, of St. Albans; brother Johnny and wife Lisa, of Pittsford; sister Mary and husband Steve Kapitanski, of Rutland. He is also survived by beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Jim was predeceased by his parents. Visiting hours will be on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Ready Funeral Home Mountain View Chapel, 68 Pinecrest Drive, Essex Junction. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 11 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, 20 Jericho Road, Essex Junction. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Vermont Cancer Society; Alzheimer's Association; or the Travis Roy Foundation.
