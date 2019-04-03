James Beraldi RUTLAND — James Beraldi, 71, of Rutland, passed away peacefully April 1, 2019, at his home. He was born in Revere, MA, July 1, 1947, the son of Salvatore and Santa (Gandolfo) Beraldi. James was employed as a Rutland City police officer, a position that he deeply loved and took pride in the public service for many years before becoming police chief in Ludlow. Surviving are his wife, Necia Massey Beraldi, of Rutland Town; two sons James Beraldi Jr., of Woodstock, and his children Juliana, Caroline and Lucia, and Matthew Beraldi and wife Amanda and their children Matthew and Ella; a brother, Salvatore Beraldi, of Ketchikan, Alaska; a sister, Marie, of Medford, MA; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 46 years, Susan (Waterman) Beraldi, in 2016. Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Christ the King Church. A reception will follow. Visiting hours will be held Saturday from 10:30 to 12:30 at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Assn., C/O Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington St., Rutland, VT 05701.
