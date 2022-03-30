James C. Bates MONTICELLO, N.Y. — James Carl "Jim" Bates passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022, in Killington, Vermont, doing what he loved most, skiing. James was a ski coach for the Monticello Ski Team in his hometown of Monticello, New York, for 25+ years. He was a mechanic and owned a bike shop (Wheels Of Progress) for 50+ years. He was predeceased by his father, Carl Bates; and his wife. Lorraine; and mother, Marjorie Allen Bates. He is survived by his son, Christopher Bates (Heather); grandson, Jaxon Bates; and his companion, Laury Gilliam. There will be no visitation, but a Celebration of Life will be held in Monticello, New York, next month. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Killington First Aid.
