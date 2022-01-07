James C. Dodge Sr. CASTLETON — James Calvin Dodge Sr., age 78, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in White River Junction. Mr. Dodge was born in Springfield, Vermont, on March 17, 1943. He was the son of Stewart and Bessie (Quelch) Dodge. He grew up in Sudbury where he received his early education and attended Brandon High School. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in Germany. In his earlier years, he had worked as a woodsman, logging various areas of the state. He later developed a taste for truck driving and became a long-haul trucker for over 35 years, at times carrying highly classified cargo and took pride in having a high level of security clearance. He retired in 2003. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, loved his Harley, and was an avid beekeeper. He also enjoyed his fruit bearing trees, including apples, blueberries, pears and plums. He is survived by a son, James C. Dodge Jr., of Milton; three daughters, Pamela Bassett, of New Haven, Victoria Dodge, of Pittsford, and Wanda Baker, of Poultney; his grandson and care-provider, Michael Fisher, of Castleton; two stepdaughters, Catherine Rooney and Carol Fisher, both of Castleton, and a stepson, David Fisher, of Hubbardton. Seven grandchildren also survive him. He was predeceased by his wife, Simonne Dodge; two sons, Edward Dodge and William Dodge; a stepson, Patrick Fisher; his brother, Marvin Dodge, and his sister, Katherine Elkey. The graveside committal service and burial with military honors will take place at a later date, in the family lot, in Willow Brook Cemetery in Sudbury. Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.