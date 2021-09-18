James C. Piggrem Sr. SARASOTA, Fla. — Senior Master Sergeant James C. Piggrem Sr. passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, in Sarasota, Florida, on Sept. 6, 2021. Jim was born on March 1, 1929, in Rutland, Vermont, to his parents, Lloyd Piggrem and Reta Cole Piggrem. He was 17 years old when he joined the Army Air Corps in March of 1946 and was shipped to Japan during the Occupation where he was stationed until the end of WWII. Jim would continue with the military in both active-duty and reserves, as well as serving as a police officer in Rutland, Vermont, until he met Karen Sanborn. They would get married in 1966 and continue to live in Vermont through the births of both their children, Deborah and James Piggrem. James C. Piggrem was predeceased by both his parents, Lloyd and Reta Piggrem; as well as his brothers, Lloyd, Lawrence "Lolly" and Robert "Red" Piggrem. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Karen Piggrem; his children, Deborah Berman and James Piggrem; his grandchildren, Matthew and Sydnee Berman; his sister, Hope Harbour; and his nephews and nieces, Gary Piggrem, Larry Piggrem, Darla Patrick, Lisa, and Cherie Harbour. A celebration of Jim’s life will be held on Sept. 23, at 10 a.m. in the National Cemetery in Sarasota. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of James C. Piggrem. www.alz.org/ Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.weremember.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.