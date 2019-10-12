James D. Friend LEICESTER — James D. Friend, 55, of Leicester, died Sunday afternoon, Oct. 6, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born in Crete, Illinois, Nov. 28, 1963, the son of Thomas and Marie (Pageau) Friend. James was a graduate of Lake Forest High School in Illinois class of 1981. On May 22, 1992, he married Catherine Prescott. Jim was employed for many years at Middlebury College. Surviving are his wife, Catherine Prescott Friend, of Leicester; two sons Patrick Friend and fiancée Rebecca Jimmo, of Middlebury, and their sons Justin Jimmo and Jordan Friend, and Douglas Friend, of Pittsford; two brothers Charley Harvey, of Hot Springs, NC, and Robert Friend and wife Martha, of Bristol; three sisters Linda Hazard, of White River Junction, Kathleen Friend, of Malletts Bay, and Brenda Ferro, of Daytona, FL. He was predeceased by his parents. A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.