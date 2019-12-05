James D. "Jim" Loveland RUTLAND — James D. “Jim” Loveland, 81, of Rutland, passed away peacefully on Nov. 26, 2019, surrounded by the love of his family. Jim was born in Rutland on Aug. 1, 1938, the son of Marion Sloan and Vernon James Loveland. After graduating from Rutland High School in 1955, Jim attended the University of Vermont. Jim worked as a traveling salesman for Graybar Electric for over 30 years. He was voted Top Salesman for the company multiple times, and made many friends throughout the state in his travels. He was a lover of all animals, particularly St. Bernards. Jim could always be found working in the yard and gardens at his home on Clement Road, with his large, sloppy canines dutifully by his side. Jim loved to travel and had fond memories of the cruises he took and his trips to the coast of Maine. Most of all, Jim loved country western music, playing poker with his friends, and watching Giants football with his son, Tim, and a warm Genesee. He is survived by his children Sandy Harper, Kim Bruce and partner Eric, Jamie Loveland, and Tim Loveland and wife Colleen; his grandchildren Ian Harper, Lisbeth, Jon and Anna Bruce, and Kylie, Nick, James and Joseph Loveland; as well as many great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his two sisters Mary Wasserman and husband Marty, and Anne Lamb and husband, Greg, nieces, nephews and their families. Jim was a kind and compassionate man who was fiercely loyal to his family and friends. He will always be remembered for his quick smile, his sometimes inappropriate humor, and his wonderful way of seeing life. Per his request, there will be no funeral, but a memorial gathering is being planned for the spring. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Rutland County Humane Society in Pittsford, in his honor. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
