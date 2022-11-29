James D. Perron TINMOUTH — James Duncan Perron, 56 of Tinmouth died November 24, 2022, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born on May 10, 1966, in Boston, MA the son of Vernon Richard and Kathryn (King) Perron Mr. Perron relocated to Tinmouth in 1978 and graduated from Mill River Union High School. Jim had a huge heart. He loved his family, cooking, animals, and enjoyed building and completing projects. Those that truly knew him understood he cared deeply for his close friends and family. He always wanted to help others. He enjoyed the time he spent with his son, nieces and nephews and they all adored him. Over recent months he enjoyed the special time he spent with his brother. He developed a special bond with his mother-in-law who became a second mother, as well as his steadfast friends Shawn and C.J. He was a member of the Tinmouth Community Church. Survivors include his wife of 16 years Louise (Freed) Perron of Tinmouth, a son Jimmy Johnson Perron of Fl, 4 brothers Michael Perron and wife Tracy, of Warwick, RI, David Perron and wife Tonya, of Wallingford, Robert Perron, of FL, and V. Richard Perron, of Oxford, MA, a sister, Kathryn Perron, of Danby: Mother-in-law Iris Freed of Clarendon, longtime friends Shawn and C. J. Abatiell , nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Foley Cancer Center
