James "Doug" Graham Jr. GOSHEN — James "Doug" Graham Jr. passed away peacefully on Aug. 4, 2020, at his home in Goshen. He was 85. He is survived by his wife, Nancy, and son, Doug. Doug was born in Brookline, Massachusetts, on Oct. 8, 1934. He was the son of James and Irmagard Graham. He grew up in Rhode Island and received his early education there. Doug then attended the University of Maine (Orono), where he studied Mechanical Engineering. Doug was recruited by the Coast Guard while still in school, and served four years as a radioman. After serving in the Coast Guard, Doug then enrolled at Brooklyn Poly Tech in Brooklyn, New York, in 1960. It was during this time, he met Nancy Pettersen. They were married on Sept. 10, 1960, in Westwood, New Jersey. They then resided in Brooklyn, New York, until Doug completed his Electrical Engineering degree in 1966. Doug was then hired by Central Vermont Public Service as a hydroelectric engineer, bringing Doug and Nancy to Rutland, Vermont. After becoming a hydroelectric manager, Doug moved his family to Goshen in 1978. In 1996, Doug took an early retirement from CV to spend time with his family and pursue his hobbies. He enjoyed restoring antique tractors in the summer and building model steam engines in his shop during the winters. Doug was also a member of the Mendon Fish and Game Club. He was also active in Goshen town government, holding many different positions over the years. A private graveside service will be held in Old Goshen Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of memorial gifts or flowers, contributions can be made to Addison County Home and Hospice in Middlebury, Vermont. Arrangements are under the direction of Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
