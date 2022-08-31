James E. Catozzi NEWTOWN, PA — James Catozzi, of Newtown PA, passed suddenly into the Lord’s hands on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. He was 73 years old. Born on September 11, 1948 in Rutland, VT, he was the son of late Raymond and Janice Catozzi. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Loretta, his children, Betsy and Andrew, and three grandsons, Liam, Connor, and Dylan. Jim had 4 brothers – John, who preceded him, Lou, Bill, and Joe. Family and friends are invited to Jim’s Life Celebration on Friday, September 2, 2022, from 5:00-8:00pm at Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home, 323 East Washington Avenue, Newtown, PA 18940, and Saturday, September 3, 2022, from 10:00-11:00am at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 81 Swamp Road, Newtown, PA 18940. His Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00am (Live stream - standrewnewtown.com). Interment at Newtown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Jim’s memory to the Appalachian Mountain Club Delaware Valley Chapter (amcdv.org) or 10 City Square, Boston, MA 02129. Please be sure to mention Jim Catozzi and the AMC-DV with your gift.
