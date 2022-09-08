James E. Farnsworth Jr RUTLAND — James E. Farnsworth Jr., 56, of Rutland, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday morning July 10, 2022. He was born in Rutland on December 26, 1965, the Son of James Farnsworth Sr., and Diane LeFrancois Fisk. James was a Painter and Contractor by trade, who in his later years was self-employed primarily painting large scale residential properties. He thoroughly enjoyed boating and fishing on the Lake, operating all types of ATV vehicles and Automotive modification and restoration. James is survived by his Sons Shane Ouellette and Wife Samanta, Michael Fisk, Brenden Fisk, Aiden Fisk and Daughter Josie Fisk. Grandchildren Aaliyah, Hope, and Kaiden. Sisters; Christine Parker, Mary Ann Farnsworth, and Stepfather, John Fisk Sr. James is predeceased by his Father in 2018 and his Mother in 2022. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
