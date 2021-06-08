James E. Hornbeck CASTLETON — James Earl Hornbeck, 75, of Castleton died Saturday morning, June 5, 2021, at his residence, following a long illness. He was born on Feb. 15, 1946, in Middlebury, the son of Charles and Marie (McIntyre) Hornbeck. Mr. Hornbeck grew up on his family’s farm in Sudbury and then Orwell and graduated from the Fair Haven High School in 1964. He married Carla Ann Ranney on Aug. 19, 1967, in Fair Haven. Mr. Hornbeck was employed by the General Electric Co. for over 25 years until his retirement. He was an avid reader and enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and his dog, Selby. Survivors include his wife, Carla of Castleton; a daughter, Jill McClure and her husband, Michael “Mick,” of Castleton; a granddaughter, Ryley McClure of Hubbardton; three sisters, Patricia Hornbeck of Cornwall, Mickey Hornbeck-Fielder of St. Johnsbury and Janice MacIntyre of Essex Junction; a brother, Ronald Hornbeck of Whiting; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Daniel James Hornbeck, on Sept. 1, 1987; and a brother, Edward J. Hornbeck, on July 22, 2016. There will be no calling hours A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society Inc., 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763; or to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131, www.parkinson.org.
