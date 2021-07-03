James E. Hornbeck CASTLETON — The celebration of life for James Earl Hornbeck, 75, who died Saturday, June 5, 2021, will be 2 p.m. Sunday, July 11, at the American Legion Hall in Castleton. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society Inc., 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763; or Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 www.parkinson.org
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.