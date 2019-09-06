James E. Manning Jr. PITTSFORD — James Edward Manning Jr., 74, of Pittsford, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at his home, while suffering from a long period of declining health. He was a retiree of CVPS (now Green Mountain Power) where he was employed for many years. He was a multi-skilled and talented man, he earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and snowmobiling, and was an active member of the “Highledge Snow Stormers” for many years. He loved playing darts and participated in numerous tournaments. He also excelled at horseshoes. He was a well-liked man. He will be remembered fondly and missed greatly by many who knew him. He was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth Mary “Betty” (Cocklin) Manning, who passed on May 19, 2013. He is survived by his three children: his daughter, Patience C. Thurston and husband James Thurston, of Woodsville, New Hampshire; his daughter, Mary L. Roucoulet and husband Greg Roucoulet, of Rutland; and his son, James E. Manning III, of Barre. Also survived by his grandchildren Jamie Thurston, Jazlyn, James Andrew, Chandler, Chloe and Emma Manning, and Kristine, Joshuah and Damien Roucoulet; and a handful of great-grandchildren, as well. The family will be holding a private memorial service. Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford will be entrusted with the services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society Inc., 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
