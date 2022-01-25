James E. Schneider Sr. RUTLAND — James E. Schneider Sr., 85, of Rutland, died on Jan. 18, 2022, at his home. He was born on March 21, 1936, in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of John and Mabel (Moore) Schneider. James was the pastor of Pleasant Valley Community of Prayer and Praise in Groton, Connecticut, for 54 years. He relocated to Vermont from Groton in 2015. James is survived by his wife, Louise (Ryberg) Schneider; two sons, James Schneider, of Shrewsbury, Vermont, and John Schneider, of Bellevue, Washington; a daughter, Jody Smith, of North Clarendon, Vermont; three granddaughters and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother, Jack M. Schneider. The funeral for James will be held at a later date in Groton, Connecticut. Memorial contributions may be made Horizons Early Learning Center at 117 West St. #101, Rutland, VT 05701; Beth Towb Rutland at 15 Spellman Terrace, Rutland, VT 05701; and Turning Point Center of Rutland at 141 State St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
