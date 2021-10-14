James E. Spindler SPRINGFIELD — James E. Spindler, 81, died Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Springfield Hospital in Springfield. He was born Aug. 12, 1940, in Springfield, the son of Frederick A. and Frances (Lafko) Spindler. He graduated in 1958 from Springfield High School and earned his bachelor's degree in 1964 from Johnson State. Mr. Spindler's 34-year teaching career in Springfield began at Southview School and included as principal at East School for many years, retiring in 1999. After retiring, he worked at Crown Point Country Club for a few years. He was an avid reader, a Red Sox fan, active with the Springfield Community Players, and also enjoyed the Maine coast. Survivors include three sisters, Kristine West, of Manchester, New Hampshire, Paula Ross, of New London, New Hampshire, Julie Spindler Daniel, of Hadley, New York; two brothers, John Spindler, of Springfield, Casey Spindler, of North Springfield; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by two siblings, Marcia Shepard and Frederick Spindler. The memorial Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Charlestown, New Hampshire. Memorial contributions may be made to Union Street Literacy Program, Attn: Tammy Fountain, 43 Union St., Springfield, VT 05156. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.