James Elbert Day MANCHESTER — James Elbert Day, 26, a resident of The Meadows in Manchester, passed away Sept. 22, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. Visiting hours will be held Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, 34 Park Place, Manchester Center, Vermont. Graveside services will be held Tuesday in Pleasant View Cemetery in Jamaica, Vermont, at 11 a.m. To send the family personal condolences and for complete obituary details, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
