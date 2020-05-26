James Eli McKeighan RUPERT — James Eli McKeighan, 89, died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington. He was born Jan. 17, 1931, the son of Frank and Ruth (Nelson) McKeighan, in Rupert, where he was educated. He served in the U.S. Navy. Mr. McKeighan worked on the Fisher Farm for many years and at Lewis Bros. Mill in West Rupert. In retirement, he started working for the dump in Rupert, becoming the supervisor for many years until he finally retired after 24 years. He was a member of the Rupert Fire Department and Mount Anthony Grange. He enjoyed picking wild blackberries, hunting, fishing, as well as playing cards and bird watching on his back porch. Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Marjorie (Fisher) McKeighan; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. McKeighan was predeceased by his siblings, Martha McNeil, Agnes Braymer, Doris Ray, Flora Franklin, Nelson, Holden and Sterling McKeighan. A calling hour will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, at McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, 19 East Broadway, Salem, New York. Due to pandemic restrictions, only 10 guests are permitted in the funeral home at a time and social distancing is required. The private funeral will be follow. The public may also attend the funeral online at: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/78147344545?pwd=S2JLbTRjTGIyeEE1Smd6UmROeGVpZz09 Meeting ID: 781 4734 4545 Memorial contributions may be made to Salem Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 360, Salem, NY 12865. For online condolences, visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.