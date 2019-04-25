James Frank Wolynec RUTLAND — James Frank Wolynec, 75, of Rutland, passed away peacefully in Jupiter, Florida, on April 18, 2019, from dementia. He was born on June 19, 1943, in Hackensack, New Jersey, and was raised in Montpelier. James graduated from Montpelier High School in 1961, Norwich University with a Bachelor of Arts in Education in 1965 and the University of Vermont with a Master of Arts in Teaching in 1966. He served as an officer in the U.S. Army in Baumholder, Germany, from 1967 to 1970. He was a dedicated guidance counselor and teacher who taught at Chester, Proctor, Fair Haven and Rutland high schools before retiring in 2005. During his time at Proctor, he also coached boys and girls basketball and boys golf. His 1971-'72 Boys Varsity Basketball team won the Division III Vermont State Championship. James was recognized as Vermont guidance counselor of the year and was a member of the Vermont Student Assistance Corporation Board. He was a longstanding member of Rutland Country Club and an enthusiastic horse racing fan. James was a deeply devoted husband and father. He is survived by his wife of over 52 years, Ardith Bousquet Wolynec; as well as three sons Gregory James Wolynec and wife Lisa Read Wolynec, of Clarksville, Tennessee, Scott Fredrick Wolynec and wife Gretchen Albright Wolynec, of Apex, North Carolina, and Stephen Andrew Wolynec, of Rutland. He is also survived by grandchildren Ashley, Kaitlyn, Taylor and Addison Wolynec, of Apex; and stepmother, Beatrice (Dee) Wolynec, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. He was predeceased by mother Emma Bredoli Wolynec, of Montpelier; father Frank James Wolynec, of Palm Beach Gardens; sister Gale Whittemore and husband Fredrick Whittemore, of Stratford, Connecticut. A memorial service will be held during the summer of 2019. A private committal service will be held in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center. Donations may be made “In Honor of James Wolynec ‘65” to: Norwich University, Attn: Advancement Services/Gifts, 158 Harmon Drive, Northfield, VT 05663.
