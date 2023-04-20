James G. Gagne RUTLAND — James Gana Gagne, 55, passed away on April 16, 2023. He was born in Hartford, CT on December 16, 1967. The son of Linda Chapman and Ronald Gagner Sr. Jimmy was a graduate of Rutland High School. He worked many years as a construction and ironworker helping to build casinos in Las Vegas. He also worked in Vermont as a construction worker. He was an exceptionally hard worker. He enjoyed the outdoors, hiking, fishing and biking being his favorites. He loved to write short stories and poetry. He had a deep love of music and enjoyed writing songs as well. He had a beautiful heart and soul. He had a deep love of his children and spoke of them ever chance he could. He loved his parents and siblings very much, often showing up with gifts and small tokens of his love. He had a great love of God. He was predeceased by his father, Ronald Gagner, Sr. and sister April Loseby. Surviving are his daughter Jacquelynn Marx and husband Ryan. Granddaughters, Kelsie and Korra of Las Vegas. Son Joshua Gagner, grandson Graison. Molly Cooper, mother of their children. Mother Linda Chapman and step-father Gary of West Rutland. Sister Cecile LeBlanc and husband Daniel of Rutland. Brother, Ronald Gagner of Burlington. Sister, Margaret Robertson and fiance Miguel of West Rutland. Brother in law David Loseby of Rutland. Loving nieces and nephews, Christopher, Ryan, Susan, Vanessa, Destiny, Daniel, Arielle, and Olivia. Service to be held at Mission City Church, 3092 Cold River Road, Rutland on April 23, 2023 at 6:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rutland County Humane Society in Pittsford, VT.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.