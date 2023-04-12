James G. Sweeney NEW BERN, NC — James G. “Jim” Sweeney, 83 of New Bern, NC, formerly of Rutland, VT, died March 3, 2023. Jim was born in New York to Madeline and James A. Sweeney. At a young age he was cared for by his maternal grandmother, later, by his father and stepmother, Doris. Jim, one of 12 children, was predeceased by four siblings: Johnny, Carole, Donna, and Kevin. He is survived by a daughter, Danielle Sweeney and her children – Dominic and Braelyn, and a son, Marcus Sweeney. Also surviving are seven siblings: Linda, Maureen, Ruth, Bobby, Mark, Patty, and Kelly. Quick with a joke, Jim enjoyed being the center of attention and was often the life of the party. He’ll long be remembered for his white hair, blue eyes, and leprechaun smile. He was a jack-of-all-trades and a master-of-most. Jim served in the US Army as a boat engine mechanic. Prior to moving to VT in 1976, he was an iron worker in NYC. He was proud to have climbed the structural steel of the Twin Towers. He continued to work at heights others feared while at OMYA in Florence and GE Rutland. Upon retiring, he literally sailed away, moving from Rutland to New Bern on his boat, Southbound. Jim’s greatest pleasure was weeks spent in Jamaica, sitting on the beach, drinking a Red Stripe. He will be fondly remembered by his kids’ mom, Catherine Gettel, and his special southern friend, Christian Adams.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.