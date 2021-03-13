James H. LaPine POULTNEY — James Henry LaPine, 57, died Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born Oct. 15, 1963, in Rutland, the son of Raymond Joseph and Catherine Rose (Hughes) LaPine. He graduated in 1982 from Fair Haven Union High School. Mr. LaPine married Carol Marie Harvey Aug. 3, 1996, in Rutland. He was employed at Isovolta for many years, then at General Electric Co. as a machinist for several years until his retirement in 2020. He enjoyed collecting coins, traveling, playing pool, playing cards and sports. Survivors include a daughter, Alexis LaPine of Rutland, and a son, Tyler LaPine of Poultney; three siblings, Victoria LaPine of Castleton, Kathy LaPine of Fair Haven, David LaPine of Hubbardton; several nieces and nephews. Mr. LaPine was predeceased by his wife Sept. 23, 2010; his mother in 2020; his father in 2016; a sister, Rosemary Guyette, in 2016; and a brother, Raymond “Frank” LaPine, in 2013. Calling hours are from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 15, at Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven. Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen for the Cure, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380.
