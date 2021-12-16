James H. Parrott EAST POULTNEY — James Harold Parrott, 92, of Clark Hollow Road, East Poultney, Vermont, passed away at his home, surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. James was born in Whitehall, New York, on Jan. 13, 1929, the son of Deretha Young Parrott and James Kingsbury Parrott. He was one of the last remaining members of the class of 1946 at Whitehall High School. He married Anna S. Kovalosky, of Poultney, Vermont, on Oct. 2, 1948. The wedding took place at St. Raphael’s Church in Poultney, Vermont. Their Polish wedding reception was at the Kovalosky Dairy Farm. They had been married over 67 years when Anna passed away on May 8, 2016. James’ great joy was his family, whom he loved and supported. He was the past president of the Whitehall Republican Club and served on Whitehall School Board of Education for many years. In high school, James enjoyed playing football and track. After high school, he played semi-pro football for the Pachyderms, as defensive tackle. James’ career took many turns, from plant manager at GE Hudson Falls and Fort Edward, New York; to management and design at EB Metal Products, Whitehall, New York; to teaching electricity at Great Meadow Correctional Facility in Comstock, New York. After retirement from teaching, James took on a career challenge. He was invited to go to Shanghai, China. Using his talents and life experiences, at age 78, he designed a plant that made vacuum pumps. After four years, his goal was achieved. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and achieved his lifelong dream to hunt in Africa. In addition to his parents, James was predeceased by sisters-in-law, Reta Parrott and Katherine Matte, their spouses, Elmer Parrott and Bruno Matte; brother-in-law, Ned Hayes; and a special niece, Bonnie P. Davis. Survivors include his children, Annette Parrott, Whitehall, New York, Janet Astileanu, Glens Falls, New York, James J. Parrott Jr., East Poultney, Vermont; his grandchildren, Jymma Budz (Joe Budz), Cairo, New York, Jaimie James (Douglas Kimmell), Glens Falls, New York; sisters-in-law, Teresa Hayes and Agnes Kovalosky, Poultney, Vermont; and serval nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the Jillson Funeral Home, 46 Williams St., Whitehall, New York, on Thursday, Dec. 16, from 4-6:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Zackariah Chichester at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, at Our Lady of Hope Church, 48 Skene St., Whitehall, New York. Burial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Hope Church, 48 Skene St., Whitehall, NY 12887; or St. Raphael’s Church, 21 East Main St. Poultney, VT 05764. Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com
