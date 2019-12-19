James Henry Cassidy BRIDGEWATER — James Henry Cassidy, 71, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at his home. He was born June 28, 1948, in New Britain, Connecticut, the son of Charles and Emily (Metcalf) Cassidy. He attended Grand Isle schools, graduating in 1966 from high school. Mr. Cassidy then joined the U.S. Navy and served a tour of duty in Vietnam as a River Rat on a Swift Boat in the Mekong Delta. After his honorable discharge, he began his diesel mechanic career, including for the U.S. Navy as a civilian employee, pipeline work in Alaska as a mechanic and welder, and in Bermuda, as well as for J.P. Noonan Trucking and Markowski’s Construction. He was also a licensed commercial fisherman. Most recently, he owned and operated Hilltop Tavern in Pittsford for 13 years. He was a member of Pittsford Lions Club and American Legion Post #31 in Rutland. Mr. Cassidy was an avid hunter and fisherman. Survivors include his wife, Charlotte (Cummings) Cassidy, of Bridgewater, whom he married in Florence on July 17, 1999; a son, Daniel Cassidy, of Manchester, New Hampshire; a stepson, Robert Mitchell, of Hubbardton, and a stepdaughter, Scharene Maynard, of Orwell; four siblings Frank and Tara Cassidy, both of Grand Isle, Charles Cassidy, of Spring Branch, Texas, and Karen Cassidy, of Texas; a grandson, six step-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by a brother, Antonio Cassidy; and his first wife, Cynthia Ann Cassidy, in 1987. The private committal service with military honors will be at a later date in Bridgewater Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Veterans Affairs Medical Center for Agent Orange Study, North Hartland Road, White River Junction, VT 05009. Arrangements are by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
