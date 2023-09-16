James H. Sherwin Jr RUTLAND — James Holly Sherwin, Jr., age 64 passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. He was born in Rutland, VT August 10, 1959 the son of James “Poppy” Sherwin, Sr., and Patricia (Bushey) Sherwin. Jim was a lifelong resident of Brandon, and graduated from Otter Valley Union High School class of 1977. He had worked at the Vermont Marble Co., Blue Seal Feeds, New England Woodcraft and General Electric. In 1993 he started his own woodworking business; BrenJay Wood products which he operated until 2022. Besides his love of woodworking, he enjoyed hunting, the Red Sox, football, including the OV Otters and New England Patriots. Above all, he valued his family, loving nothing more than gathering together, especially his children, and sharing a meal and an evening of laughter. Jim is well known for his unique qualities and interests. He never lost a poker game to Bigfoot, had an impeccable Donald Duck impression, and had a deep love for reading. He shared a passion for motorcycles with his father and siblings, joining them on many rides across Vermont and New England. Jim is survived by his wife Kathy (Fillioe) whom he married on May 14, 1994 in Leicester; 3 sons and partners, Rick Poro (Kathryn) of W. Rutland, VT, Brendan Sherwin (Ashley) of Holliston, MA, AdamSherwin (Lyndsey) of Quakertown, PA; 1 daughter, Jamee Sherwood (Christopher) of Denver, CO; 1 brother, Brian Sherwin (Michelle) of Leicester; 2 sisters, Ida Harrington (Jim) of Leicester, and, Phyllis Smith (Ken) of Pittsford. He is also survived by 3 grandchildren Coleman, Calvin and Natalie, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins, especially Bruce Sherwin, his closest cousin and friend. Jim was predeceased by his father, mother, sister Deanna Rosenfelder, and brother Charles Sherwin. The Memorial Service in celebration of his life will be held at the Leicester Church of the Nazarene in Leicester on Sept. 22nd at 11 am. In honor of Jim, casual attire, including OV Football, Patriots or Red Sox are encouraged whenever possible. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to OVAA (Otter Valley Athletic Association) or St. Joseph’s Dwelling Place, 141 Wright Road, Ludlow, VT 05149. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home, Brandon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.