James J. Cerreta rites RUTLAND — The funeral service for James Joseph Cerreta, 54, of Chicago and formerly of Rutland who died Aug. 4, 2020, was held Saturday at Christ the King Church in Rutland. Officiating was Rev. Msgr. Bernard W. Bourgeois, pastor. Concelebrant was the Rev. Richard Tinney. William Gower Johnson was the organist. Olivia Boughton was the vocalist. The eulogists were brother, Scott Cerreta, and sister, Michelle Pierce. Bearers were Scott and Ben Cerreta, Owen and Tim Pierce, Matt and Matty Beraldi. Burial followed in Calvary Cemetery. A reception followed at the family home. Prayer services were held Saturday at Clifford Funeral Home.
