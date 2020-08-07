James J. Cerreta RUTLAND — James Joseph Cerreta, 54, of Chicago and a former Rutland resident, died Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at University of Vermont Medical Center. He was born in Yonkers, New York, April 9, 1966, the son of Joseph and Barbara (Parzych) Cerreta. James was a graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy class of 1984 and Springfield College in 1988. He enjoyed sports, football and baseball, cooking and his cat, “Tulip.” Jim was employed as an industrial sales manager in Chicago, Illinois. Surviving are his partner, Janay Niehaus of Chicago; his father, Joseph A. Cerreta and wife Linda of Rutland; two brothers, Scott Cerreta and wife Jill of Rutland Town and John Johnson and wife Kathy of Vienna, Virginia; two sisters, Michelle Pierce and husband Tim of Williston and Amanda Beraldi and husband Matt of Bomoseen; eight nieces and nephews, Ben, Ally and Bode Cerreta, Maclaren Johnson, Kylie and Owen Pierce, and Ella and Matt Beraldi. He was predeceased by his mother, Barbara Cerreta, in 1982. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 8, at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Church in Rutland. Officiating will be Rev. Msgr. Bernard W. Bourgeois, pastor Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763; or to SPOHNC, Support for people with oral and head and neck cancer, P.O. Box 53, Locust Valley, NY 11560-0053.
