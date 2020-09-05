James J. "Jim" Judge KILLINGTON — James J. "Jim" Judge of Killington, Vermont, born Dec. 3, 1935, in Staten Island, New York, died peacefully on Aug. 31, 2020, after a short illness, in Dallas, Texas. Jim is survived by his wife, Kathy (née Garahan), following a loving marriage of over 51 years. He is also survived by his sister, Maureen (Sister Elizabeth Judge, a Sister of Charity); his nephews and niece, (Brian, Terence, Daniel and Jacqueline); as well as Kathy's many siblings, nieces and nephew. He was predeceased by his brother, William Judge. Jim was an avid skier who, as a young man, traveled around Europe testing his skills on the most challenging slopes. His love of skiing brought him to Killington, Vermont, where he and Kathy shared a life for 50 years before relocating to Dallas, Texas, a year ago. Jim loved living on the mountain and felt fortunate to have found it as a home. He worked as a ski instructor and owned a property management business. He was also a "friend of Bill's" for many years and joined others in that life-changing experience. A private service will take place in Dallas on Sept. 9. It is anticipated that a celebration of life will be held in Vermont sometime next spring. Condolences can be left on the Sparkman Funeral Home website: www.sparkmanrichardson.com.
