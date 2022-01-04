James J. Mahoney Jr. HUBBARDTON — James Joseph “Jay” Mahoney Jr., 58, of Hubbardton, died Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 28, 2021, at his residence, following a long illness. He was born on March 31, 1963, in Rutland, the son of Irene (Rogers) and James J. Mahoney Sr. Mr. Mahoney grew up in Hampton, New York, and graduated from the Granville High School in 1981. He married Cindy Mead on Oct. 8, 1988, in Castleton. Mr. Mahoney was employed by several area companies as a stone mason doing extensive work at the Middlebury College, He also had been self-employed for many years operating as Mahoney Masonry. He was proud of being published in Architectural Digest for an amazing home he spent over a year building in Pennsylvania. Jay was a man’s man, but also a teddy bear. He was always willing to listen and you had better be ready for some advice or a strong opinion. He always took care of his crew, his people and his family. He never left anyone behind. He loved planning the fourth of July parties, the more fireworks the better. He loved spending time with his children, but his grandbabies always made his day. Jay’s motto was always live hard, die young and leave lasting memory … and as a lifelong friend said, that he did. Jay had a quick sense of humor and enjoyed hunting and all sports. He was an avid Red Sox and Steelers fan. Survivors include his wife, Cindy, of Hubbardton; two daughters, Mackenzie Mahoney and Kelly Staples and children, Alexa and Bryson, Megan Mahoney and Nichols Striglia and children, Joshua and twins on the way; a son, Chance Mahoney and Liz Lambert and children, Khloe and Karsyn; his mother, Irene Mahoney, of Rutland; sisters, Marcia Cottrell and husband Kevin, of Queensbury, and Melissa Carvey and husband Jayson, of Rutland; a brother, John Mahoney and wife Kay, of Castleton; several nieces and nephews Graveside services will be in the Poultney Cemetery along with a celebration of his life in the springtime. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven, Vermont.
