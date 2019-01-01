James J. Sheehy RUTLAND -- James J. Sheehy, 98, of Rutland, passed away peacefully at The Pines on Dec. 30, 2018. James was born Oct. 12, 1920, in Springfield, MA, the son of James E. and Orea (Gravel) Sheehy. During WWII, he was commissioned a 2nd Lt. in the Army Air Force as a Maintenance Officer in charge of a squadron of 24, B-29 bombers stationed in the Burma Asia Campaign. He graduated Worcester Polytechnic Institute and attended Yale University for his MBA. He was an executive with Johnson & Johnson Co. and later, with Vermont Marble Co. During his Vermont Marble career, he co-developed with Norton Co., the first industrial continuous wire saw for marble and stone industry that was embedded with industrial diamonds. He is survived by his wife, Naomi M. Sheehy, of 74 years; his daughter, Kathleen S. Hart and husband Thomas J. Hart, of Newton, MA; his son, Kevin M. Sheehy and wife Patricia Lafley Sheehy, of Rutland; grandchildren Justin M. Sheehy and wife Jodie T. Sheehy, of Chittenden, Kathleen H. Rollauer and husband Andrew, of Needham, MA, Courtney Sheehy Carrara and husband Robert, of Rutland Town; great-grandchildren Paige and Fiona Rollauer, Stella P. Carrara and Lennon E. Sheehy. There will be no services at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215; or to your local American Cancer Society.
