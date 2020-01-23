James "Jim" Kelly WELLS — James "Jim" Kelly, 76 years of age, of Wells, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in his home. Jim was the owner and operator of T.U.F.S. ROD & BIT SHOP INC. He was the area's well-known blacksmith toolmaker by trade. His unparalleled craftsmanship provided tools for both the slate and granite quarries all throughout the East Coast and Canada. In his earlier years, residing in Long Island, New Yrok, he began as a steel worker. Later, he became a heavy equipment operator, building roads and working for the highway department for 26 years. During that time, he also built a steady business, providing blacksmith services repairing pneumatic tools. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Jeanie; and their children, Barbara Scott (Ken), Colleen Kelly, Jim Kelly (Donnalee), Erin Crossman (Mark); along with eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or website: www.stjude.org/. Calling hours are from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, New York. Burial will be held in the spring in the Wells Cemetery.
