James L. Bigelow BRANDON — James L. Bigelow, 87, of Brandon died Monday afternoon June 18, 2019 at the Mountain View Center in Rutland. He was born on Nov 2, 1931 in New Haven, Connecticut, the son of James L. and Meta Priscilla (Linsley) Bigelow. Mr. Bigelow grew up in Branford, Connecticut and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving during the Korean War. He married Hattie "Pat" Mae White on October 1, 1955. Mr. Bigelow was employed by several contractors in Connecticut as a journeyman electrician, then as a maintenance man at the Hilton Hotel in Williamsburg, Virginia; following his retirement he relocated to Florida then to Brandon in 2005. He enjoyed gardening, history and carpentry work. Survivors include a daughter, Nancy Barker and her husband Dan of Rutland Town; a grandson, Christopher J. Barker and his wife Michelle of Rutland; three great grandchildren, Jacob Barker of Egan, Minnesota, Kenzie Barker and Logan Barker, both of Rutland; and a brother John Bigelow of North Carolina. He was predeceased by his wife Hattie "Pat" Mae Bigelow on July 5, 2018; by infant son Lawrence J. Bigelow in 1956; and a grandson, Dan M. Barker in 2004. A graveside service will be held in July at the Riverside Cemetery in Killington. Arrangements are with the Barnard Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to BAYADA Hospice,190 South Main St., Suite 2, South Side, Rutland, VT 05701.
