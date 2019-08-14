James L. Holcomb GRANVILLE, N.Y. — James L. Holcomb, 78, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. He retired from General Electric in Rutland, VT, after 35 years of service. The funeral will be held at noon Thursday, Aug. 15, at Granville Baptist Church, Quaker Street, Granville, where calling hours begin at 10 a.m. prior to the service officiated by the Rev. James Peterson. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall of the church. Full military honors will be accorded following the service. Arrangements are by Robert M. King Funeral Home in Granville. For online condolences, visit www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.
