James L. Osborne BELMONT — James L. Osborne passed away March 10, 2019, at his home in Belmont, after a long illness. There will be a Celebration of Life to be held June 29 at the Odd Fellows Hall in Belmont, starting at 1 p.m. Donations can be sent to the Mount Holly Community Center, an organization dear to Jim, in lieu of flowers. Clifford Funeral Home was in charge of all the arrangements.
