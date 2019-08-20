James M. Dente POULTNEY — James M. "Jack" "Black Jack" Dente, 71, died early Friday morning, Aug. 16, 2019, at The Pines at Rutland, after a lengthy illness. He was born Nov. 6, 1947, in Granville, NY, the son of John J. Dente and Ruth (Jones) Dente. James was a graduate of Poultney High School class of 1965. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and was stationed in South Korea during the Vietnam War. He was employed by General Electric for a few years and then Telescope Casual Furniture in Granville, NY; upon retiring from Telescope, he took a job with the Town of Poultney as a transfer station operator. James was an outdoorsman enjoying hunting, fishing and maple sugaring with his friends. He was a collector of Lionel Trains and an avid fan of the New York Yankees and New York Giants. He is survived by his mother, Ruth Dente, of South Poultney; by his brother, John H. Dente and wife Lynne Taylor, of Manchester Center; his nephew, Ryan Dente, of South Burlington; his niece, Kathleen Monforte, husband Nathan and children Errico and Lillian, of Burlington; his aunt, Pauline LaPoint, of Poultney; his uncle, Clayton Jones, of Glens Falls, NY; and many cousins. He was predeceased by his father, John J. Dente, on June 20, 2004. Visiting hours for friends and family will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, from 4-6 p.m. at the Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home, located at 266 Allen Ave., Poultney. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Poultney Cemetery. Jim’s family would like to thank the staff at The Pines for their kind and compassionate care over the past few years. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to the University of Vermont Children’s Hospital, 111 Colchester Ave., Burlington, VT 05401. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.robertsaubinfuneralhome.com.
