James M. Holden Sr. MIDDLEBURY — The celebration of life for James Morris Holden Sr., 90, who died July 17, 2019, will be held 11 a.m. Aug. 3 at Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford. Burial with military honors will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford, followed by a reception at the Congregational Church in Pittsford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Addison County Home Health and Hospice, P.O. Box 754, Middlebury, VT 05753.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.