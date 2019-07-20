James M. Holden MIDDLEBURY — James Morris Holden Sr., 90, of Middlebury, died at the Residence of Otter Creek on July 17, 2019, in the presence of his family. Jim was born in Proctor, on Jan. 22, 1929, the son of Morris James and Lucy Genevieve (Robinson) Holden. Jim grew up on the family farm in Pittsford and graduated from the Pittsford High School. After high school, he attended and graduated from Randolph Agricultural School. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1951 where he was stationed in Germany during the Korean War until his honorable discharge in 1953. Jim married Janet Mary Carr, of Williamsville, on June 12, 1954, and together, they had a full and rewarding life. He was employed by Fairdale Farms in Bennington and then by Eastern States Farmers' Exchange that merged in 1964 to become Agway. During his long career with Agway, he was relocated to Gansevoort, NY, and Claremont, NH, to manage those area stores, returning to Vermont in 1976. He retired from Agway in 1991. Jim was an avid and lifelong hunter and fisherman. He had many years of happy memories spending time with his buddies at Deer Camp in Poultney. His vegetable garden was a labor of love and he found joy in sharing the garden's bounty. Jim and Janet enjoyed camping right from the start of their marriage. They were members of an area camping club and had many adventures and laughs along the way. Jim volunteered at Porter Medical Center for a number of years, as well. Survivors include his children James Holden Jr. and wife Martha, of Canandaigua, NY, Judith Stewart and husband Ronald, of Charlestown, NH, and Joanne Holden and husband Carl Boss, of Bristol; his grandchildren Christopher and Michael Stewart, Nathan Holden and wife Josie, and Kelsey Boss; two great-grandchildren Tyler Stewart and Oakley Holden; three sisters Carol and husband John Wu, of Ludlow, Elsie Zakrzewski, of Mendon, and Patricia Begnoche, of Middlebury; two brothers Clarence Holden, of Pittsford, and David Pete Holden, of Alaska; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Janet Mary Carr Holden, on Feb. 12, 2018; a grandson, Jay D'Avignon, in 2015; and a sister, Ethel M. Poljacik, in 2014. There will be no calling hours. A service to celebrate James's life will be held on Aug. 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford. Burial with military honors will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford. A reception will follow at the Congregational Church in Pittsford. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Addison County Home Health and Hospice, Route 7 North, Middlebury, VT 05753; or Project Independence, 112 Exchange St., Middlebury, VT 05753. The family would also like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at the Residence of Otter Creek, ACHH and Hospice and Helen Porter Rehab for the loving care and support.
