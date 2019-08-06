James M. Holden MIDDLEBURY — A service to celebrate life for James Morris Holden, Sr., 90, of Middlebury, who died at the Residence at Otter Creek on July 17, 2019, was held on August 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford. Family and friends shared stories, a poem and songs. Burial with military honors was in Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford. Military honors were provided by the American Legion Post 31 Color Guard. Flag folders were Sam Coburn, Clayton Rockwell with the flag presented to the family by Ron Fairbanks. Jim Mills sounded taps. A reception followed at the Congregational Church in Pittsford. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Addison County Home Health and Hospice, Route 7 North, Middlebury, VT 05753, or Project Independence, 112 Exchange St., Middlebury, VT 05753.
