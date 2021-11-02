James M. Kennedy WALLINGFORD — James Michael Kennedy, 70, of Wallingford, was called home Wednesday morning, Oct. 27, 2021, at the Mountain View Genesis, after a courageous battle. He was born on May 7, 1951, in Rutland, the son of James C. and Katherine (Bellany) Kennedy. Jimmy graduated from the Wallingford High School in 1969. He was employed by the Brandon Training School, Rutland Hospital, and then, from 1973 until 1994, the General Electric Co. He relocated to San Francisco in 1994 and became employed at Tilia Inc. as a technician and then moved on to ARC as driver and a freight manager until he retired and moved back to his hometown of Wallingford. While residing in California, he was an active member of a social club, Girth and Mirth, who met on a regular basis and enjoyed one another's companionship. He enjoyed hang gliding, skiing, bingo and travelling. He was fascinated by Hawaiian volcanos and chasing tornadoes. He would sit for hours watching lightning storms. He had several collections, including wine, stuffed bears and most notably, Star Trek memorabilia. Survivors include three sisters, Joan Kennedy, of Castleton, Sue Medor (Dale), of North Troy, and Kathleen (Paul) Brown, of Proctor; four brothers, Earl “Dinty” (Susan) Moore and Patrick (Carrie) Kennedy, of Castleton, David Kennedy, of Rutland, and Jerome Kennedy, of Wallingford; Uncle Frank Bellany, of South Carolina, Aunt Colleen (Milton) Seaver and Aunt Judy Kennedy, all of Wallingford; longtime friend, Larry Melen, of Cavendish; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and Jimmy's extended family “the girls” at Mountain View. He was predeceased by his parents. Per his request, there will be no public services. Jimmy asks you remember him through his love of Star Trek. Have a marathon and enjoy each other's company! Arrangements are with Aldous Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
