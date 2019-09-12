James M. Matheson BENNINGTON — James M. Matheson, 33, a resident of Duffy Drive in Bennington, made his final journey home on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at his residence, with his loving family by his side, following a brief but courageous battle with cancer. The funeral will be held from the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 12 p.m. Friends may call at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. To read the full obituary, please visit our website at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.
