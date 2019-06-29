James M. Ragosta RUTLAND — James M. Ragosta, 74, died June 27, 2019, at his home, following a brief battle with cancer. He was born in Rutland, April 26, 1945, the son of Joseph Ragosta. James is survived by his son, James Ragosta II and wife Brianna, of Rutland; a daughter, Lynn Ragosta-Nesshoever and husband Michael; his grandchildren Lindsay Beattie, Lauren Nesshoever, Ryan Ragosta, Luke Ragosa and Troy Ragosta; a great-granddaughter; two brothers Joseph and John Ragosta, and two sisters Inez Ragosta and Mary Jane Lafaso, all of Rutland. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
