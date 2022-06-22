James J. Mahoney Jr HUBBARDTON - The graveside service for James “Jay” Joseph Mahoney Jr., 58 of Hubbardton, who died Tuesday afternoon Dec. 28, 2021 at his residence following a long illness will be held 12 noon Sat., June 25, 2022 at the Poultney Cemetery. The Rev Holly Ross will officiate. A reception will follow at the Castleton American Legion. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main Street, Fair Haven, VT.
