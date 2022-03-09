James Matta Jr. LOW HAMPTON, N.Y. — James Matta Jr., 83, died Sunday. March 6, 2022. at the Glens Falls Hospital. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are pending at Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven, Vermont.
Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow in the afternoon. High near 40F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%..
Snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%.
Updated: March 9, 2022 @ 12:30 am
James Matta Jr. LOW HAMPTON, N.Y. — James Matta Jr., 83, died Sunday. March 6, 2022. at the Glens Falls Hospital. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are pending at Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven, Vermont.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.