James Matta Jr. LOW HAMPTON, N.Y. — The memorial service for James Matta Jr., 83, who died Sunday, March 6, 2022, was held Friday, March 11, at Durfee Funeral Home. John Ennis from East Poultney Baptist Church officiated. Words of remembrance were by Judy Creeden and Nancy Gonsalves. Memorial contributions may be made to United Baptist Church of Poultney Capital Campaign, 1500 East Main St., Poultney, VT 05764 or visit www.ubcofpoultney.com
