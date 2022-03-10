James Matta Jr. LOW HAMPTON, N.Y. — James Matta Jr., 83, of Low Hampton, New York, died Sunday, March 6, 2022, at the Glens Falls Hospital. He was born on Sept. 7, 1938, in Brockton, Massachusetts, the son of Ethel (Scott) and James Matta Sr. Mr. Matta grew up in Brockton, graduating from the Brockton High School in 1957. He married Carolyn Gonsalves on Oct. 23, 1971. Mr. Matta lived for many years on Cape Cod where he was an entrepreneur owning a landscaping company, rubbish removal company, night club, package stores, along with real estate ventures, until his retirement and relocating to Florida. He moved to Low Hampton in 2011. He enjoyed gardening and taking care of his lawn. Mr. Matta was a member of the East Poultney Baptist Church and the Elks Club. Survivors include his wife, Carolyn, of Low Hampton; two sons, Joseph Matta, of Florida, Jamie Matta and his wife, Meghan, and grandson Kole, of Castleton; a sister, Judith (Joe) Creeden, of Georgia; a brother, John (Georgia) Matta, of Florida; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents. Friends may call on Friday, March 11, 2022, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven, Vermont. A service will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to United Baptist Church of Poultney www.ubcofpoultney.com (click on give/serve) to learn more and to make a secure donation via PayPal. You may also send a check made out to: United Baptist Church of Poultney Capital Campaign, 1500 East Main St., Poultney, VT 05764.
